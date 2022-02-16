New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Indian playback singer Suresh Ishwar Wadkar, on Wednesday, mourned the demise of late musician Bappi Lahiri after the latter passed away at the age of 69.

Speaking to ANI, Wadkar pondered upon the recent losses that the music industry has witnessed as earlier this month legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had also died.

Remembering Lata Ji and Bappi Da, he said, "Recently, around 10 days ago, Lata ji had passed away and today I woke up to the news of Bappi Da's demise. I feel very sad that in such a short span two such big names have left us forever. Bappi da was a very talented musician and singer."

"I would pray that may God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to deal with this loss," he added, mourning Bappi Da's demise.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

