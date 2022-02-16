A Thursday that streams on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The flick stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and many more playing important roles. Talking about the plot, the thriller is based on a playschool teacher played by Yami who kidnaps 16 students and puts a series of demands in front of Mumbai police, but there's a twist to the tale. Having said that, a day ahead early reviews of A Thursday are out and going by it seems a decent watch. Here, check out the review round-up here. A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam's Dark Character in the Disney+ Hotstar Film Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

News18: "Someone asked me if A Thursday was a watchable film, and indeed it is. It’s better put together than a lot of the films we see here, and definitely strongly acted, but somehow end up so much less enjoyable than it deserved to be."

DNA: "Director Behzad Khambata has made sure to keep the film as crisp as possible. The film has no songs, it ditched melodrama, and although Naina's demands look unreal, her motive makes it believable. The background score of Kaizad Gherda goes in sync with thrilling moments, and it makes it more interesting." Yami Gautam on A Thursday: Makes Me Confident to Take Such Challenging and Edgy Characters in the Future.

Watch Trailer:

TOI: "Despite a rather predictable backstory, A Thursday redeems itself with its powerful emotional arc and social commentary in the latter half. It touches upon a relevant issue that will resonate with women across the globe. This may not be an edge of the seat thriller that evokes paranoia or fear but it dares to make an important point and that alone is its victory."

Koimoi: "A Thursday is a Yami Gautam show and she does bring her A-game on. But the set up ditches her a bit. You can give this a chance on Disney+ Hotstar."

So, are you going to watch the film on the OTT platform? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

