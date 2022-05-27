Actor Susan Sarandon and rapper Fat Joe are set to lead the voice cast of animated comedy seriesThe Movers being developed at Fox. According to Variety, the show is based on an original idea by Sarandon, her son Jack Henry Robbins, and Danielle Uhlarik. Leslie Jones To Star in Adult Animated Comedy Series in Development at Warner Bros.

Robbins and Uhlarik are writing the script and will serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Sarandon. “The Movers” is described as a half-hour workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan. True Detective Season 4: Jodie Foster to Lead HBO’s Super Hit Show.

Fat Joe will also executive produce. Fox's Bento Box Enteratinment will produce. Sarandon is also working with Fox on country music drama Monarch.

