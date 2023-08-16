Blue Beetle is a DC film, directed by Angel Manuel Solo. The two-hour and seven minutes film deals with the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle. This film is adapted from a DC comic that premiered in 2006 (two earlier Blue Beetle characters appeared in 1939 and 1964). The trailer of the film was released and it was praised by the audience. Blue Beetle tells the story of Jaime Reyes played by Xolo Maridueña, the first in his family to graduate from college, returns home to discover that his father Alberto (played by Damián Alcázar) has lost his store after a heart attack and about to lose their house also. Things change when Reyes suddenly finds himself an ancient relic of an alien known as Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its host, he's bestowed with an incredible blue colour suit that is capable of extraordinary power. This Scarab changes Reyes' destiny and turns him into a superhero Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes Looks Uber-Cool in Angel Manuel Soto' Upcoming DC Film, Check Out The New Poster!.

Apart from Xolo, actors Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez play key roles in the film. Now, let's check what the critics said about the film.

USA Today: Maridueña is extremely likable in these learning-to-be-a-superhero scenes, which go a long way in getting to know Jaime’s strengths and insecurities. You feel for him that much more when his world starts to fall apart as Victoria comes after him to take the alien tech out of his body, dead or alive.

Variety: Xolo Maridueña acts with a puppyish ingenuousness, so that even when he’s tormented by having his body play host to a techno parasite, the stakes feel more YA gee-whiz than cosmic apocalyptic. But Maridueña, playing Hollywood’s first Latino superhero, proves an appealing star. You could say that the same thing happens in “Blue Beetle,” but the effects here, all magnetic waves of electric-blue light, plus clomping robot men (notably Victoria’s souped-up henchman, who appears to turn her on the more his body parts get replaced by metal), provide an old-school rock ’em sock ’em satisfaction. It’s not that the visual flimflam is awesome, exactly.

The Verge: There’s a lot about Blue Beetle that makes it seem like a well-polished relic from the bygone era of comic book films when Halle Berry was still doing double duty as Catwoman and Storm. The movie’s cheesy sense of humor and its whiz-bang action sequences — which put Jaime in the passenger’s seat as the Blue Beetle suit’s built-in artificial intelligence Khaji Da (Becky G) takes over his body — may delight kids and passionate comic book fans who are just hyped to see their favorite character in live action. But viewers hoping to get a taste of the new and improved approach to telling DC stories that Gunn and company have insisted DC Studios is committed to are likely to find Blue Beetle rather lacking despite all of its heart.

