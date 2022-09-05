New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee turned 23 on Sunday. She penned down a heartfelt note for her mother on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Renee dropped a cute picture of herself and the 'Main Hoon Na' actor.

Also Read | Teacher’s Day 2022: From Ichak Dana Beechak Dana to Kholo Kholo – 5 Bollywood Songs That Celebrate the Special Occasion! (Watch Videos).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiE0wZXtrY3/

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen posing for a camera. Renee was seen dressed in a silver-golden dress and sitting on the lap of her mom. While Sushmita was seen dressed in a black outfit.

Also Read | Spencer Pratt Says Friends Star Lisa Kudrow is ‘The Worst Human’ He Ever Met.

Sharing the picture with her mom, she wrote a long note.

The note reads, "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl. PS: 23 feels AMAZING."

Renee continued, "To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family. Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us. @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the followers and family chimed into the comment section.

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby. Feel so proud watching you become the the kind, wonderful and good human you are."

Sushmita also reacted, she wrote, "I love you my beautiful 23!!Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!"

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the former Miss Universe was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series 'Aarya 2' which received positive feedback from the audience.She will be next seen in 'Aarya 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)