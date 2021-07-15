New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After announcing the launch of her production house Outsiders Films on Thursday, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has now unveiled the first look of her banner's first production venture 'Blurr'.

Taapsee, who herself has starred in thrillers like 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Badla', among others revealed that the movie will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The film co-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl will be helmed by Bahl who has directed films like 'Section 375' and 'BA Pass'.

Making the big announcement, Taapsee tweeted, "And here's the first one of the slate. The chill to match the thrill ! #BLURR! @ZeeStudios_ #OutsidersFilms & @echelonmumbai come together for an edge of the seat thriller. Directed by #AjayBahl. @itsvishal_rana @pranjalnk #PawanSony."

Speaking about turning a producer with her partner Pranjal Khandhdiya and producing 'Blurr', Taapsee shared, "Blurr is the just kind of script I was waiting for. I'm delighted to be finally turning a producer with this film and with the support of co-producers and team, I'm sure it's going to be an enriching journey. Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets as I've seen his work. He is the best to bring the gripping story of Blurr on-screen."

Stating that 'Blurr' will be a thought-provoking and intriguing story for him as a director, Bahl, who is known for his critically acclaimed films also shared that this association between Zee Studios and Taapsee will surely make the film a memorable one.

He added, "With the massive scale it promises and the narrative it brings along I believe BLURR will not only be a power-packed entertainer, but it will stay with the audience too. The reason being, it is not only an arresting psychological thriller but it also has an intriguing social context."

Talking about the film's first look Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios expressed his happiness and said, "We are happy to share the first look of our project with the audience. It's exciting to see Taapsee and Ajay, two of the most creative people come together to create magic with Blurr. The script is unique and highly engaging, and we are all looking forward to the journey ahead."

Vishal Rana from Echelon Productions also shared, "Blurr is one of the best scripts I've ever read. Being a big fan of thrillers myself, I wanted to make this film in a certain way that would amaze the audiences. With Ajay Bahl directing and Taapsee leading the star cast, we have been blessed with the best talent from the industry coming together to make this film. With Zee Studios, we found the perfect partners and now we can't wait to take this amazing journey of making this film together."

Looking promising in the first glimpse, 'Blurr', which is slated to begin production soon, will surely be an interesting watch as it has the industry's biggest names backing it.

This isn't the first time that Taapsee has delved into entrepreneurship, the 33-year-old actor additionally also owns a wedding planning firm and a badminton team known as 7 Aces Pune.

On the film front, the 33-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and a south film, along with many others in the pipeline. (ANI)

