Still from the trailer of 'Tadap' (Image source: YouTube)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The trailer for 'Tadap', featuring the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty along with actor Tara Sutaria, has been out on Wednesday and unveils a passionate, intriguing love saga.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Ahan Shetty in intense, action sequences which revealed that that the character is in a dark place.

The trailer then moves to the romance between Ahan and Tara's characters and the hurdles they face.

Directed by Milan Luthria, this love saga is also the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100'.

While Ahan takes on a challenging role in his very first film, Tara steps into the shoes of an unconventional character that shows us a different side of her.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria said, "Tadap is a dark love story and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author-backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. 'Tadap' is an eye-opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, "It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair and the music makes 'Tadap' a film that you don't want to miss."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production 'Tadap', will be out in cinemas on December 3, 2021. (ANI)

