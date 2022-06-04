Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tahar Rahim is set to join Dakota Johnson in Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film 'Madame Web'.

According to Deadline, Rahim will be joining cast members Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced for director SJ Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft.

It's set for release in theatres on July 7, 2023, on the heels of J.C. Chandor's 'Kraven the Hunter', starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains.

For that reason, sources have stressed its possible the project could turn into something else. Insiders say that due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony's version of Doctor Strange. Rahim's role in the film is unknown, as of now.

Currently, Sony is coming off a hot streak with 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' making more than USD 500 million worldwide, while 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the biggest film of 2021 with USD 1.85 billion in worldwide sales.

Best known for star-making roles in 'A Prophet' and 'The Mauritanian', Rahim recently wrapped filming Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon', in which he co-starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Last year, he earned rave reviews playing the title character in Netflix's 'The Serpent', where he gave a chilling performance as serial killer Charles Sobraj.

As per Deadline, up next, he will be seen in Apple TV Plus and Scott Z Burns' limited series 'Extrapolations', as well as 'Don Juan', a French musical directed by Serge Bozon that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

