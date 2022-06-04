Dil Chahta Hai filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who last directed and wrote Don 2: The King Is Back, is back to penning the script for his to-be-announced film. The last time Farhan swirled his pen was for the sports drama Toofan. It has been a year since he donned the writer's cap. Farhan Akhtar Calls Out ‘Tasteless and Twisted Minds’ Behind Perfume Ads Promoting Rape Culture.

Farhan's friend and business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, who is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar, took to his social media to share a snap from Farhan's study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode. Taking to his caption, the producer wrote: "100 per cent focus even when he's putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he's working on (sic)." The picture has set Twitter on fire as speculating fans have started trending Don 3 on the micro-blogging site.

Check It Out:

100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @FarOutAkhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on… pic.twitter.com/ORd0PGF358 — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 4, 2022

As a writer, Farhan, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, has delivered major hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the National Award-winning coming-of-age film Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Dhadakne Do, Don, Don 2, and Rock On.

Many fans speculated that Don 3 is in the making:

This time I am sure, he is writing for Don 3 😁.#Don3 🔥🔥. Most awaited movie ever 🔥🔥🔥👊👊😋🥳🥳😎😎 https://t.co/1gTevOy0GY — Nnk Hr (@akshaywin) June 4, 2022

Talking about Excel Entertainment, their last project was a successful franchise of the Yash-starrer KGF which was a major hit nationwide.

