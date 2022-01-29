Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is basking in the success of his recently released series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', recently revealed that he is a "big binger" of Indian content on OTT and his personal favourite performances have been from Manoj Bajpayee for 'The Family Man' and Kay Kay Menon for 'Special Ops'.

Tahir said, "I was awestruck seeing the magnificent performances by Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man and Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops. They are two of my favourite actors to have ever graced the screen and if my show and performance is being rated as amongst the best performances by a leading man in an OTT web series, I feel deeply honoured and humbled."

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary Singer Is Off Ventilator but Still Under Observation, Says Doctor.

He added, "As an actor, I'm constantly inspired by great work around me. I am a big binger of Indian and International shows and I'm always excited by outstanding acting performances that the digital space has to offer today. I'm also a big rooter for Indian content because we have produced amazing authentically Indian shows over the last couple of years."

Tahir has had two back to back OTT releases with 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

Also Read | Masters of the Universe: Kyle Allen to Play He-Man in Netflix's Live-Action Film.

The actor said, "I'm honoured that my shows are among the top-rated shows of all time and my intent will be to pick and choose disruptive content that truly stands out , entertains the audience and enables me to showcase my talent as an actor who can perform any role."

Tahir will be seen next in 'Looop Lapeta' opposite Taapsee Pannu. It releases digitally on February 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)