The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin on Tuesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the megastar Rajinikanth. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil, "Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment." Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of Jailer. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film. Rajinikanth to Visit Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

View Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Post:

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.