Los Angeles [US], January 22 (ANI): In another feather to her cap, music icon Taylor Swift has been featured in the celebrated Songwriters Hall of Fame's (SHOF) 2026 class, becoming the second-youngest inductee ever and also the youngest woman, reported Variety.

Others joining Swift in the class were Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle and Walter Afanasieff.

As per Billboard, a songwriter with a notable catalogue of songs gets qualified for the SHOF induction 20 years after the release of their first commercial song. With this, Swift's first single, 'Tim McGraw', which came out in June 2006, took her to the coveted class.

Earlier in 2010, the singer-songwriter received the Hal David Starlight Award from the SHOF. She was also the first person to graduate from the Starlight Award to full membership status. With her latest induction into the SHOF, Taylor Swift has now become eligible for the organisation's highest honour - the 'Johnny Mercer Award', which is provided "to a writer or writers already inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and judged by the nominating committee as having established a history of outstanding creative works," as per Billboard.

If she wins, Swift will become the youngest recipient of the award.

The distinction is currently held by Billy Joel, who received the award in 2001 at age 52. The youngest woman was Carole King, who was honoured at 60 in 2002.

Meanwhile, the ceremony is set to take place on June 11, 2026, in New York City. Additional special award honorees are to be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)

