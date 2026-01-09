New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The teaser trailer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the next production venture backed by actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was unveiled on Friday.

Set against a raw and grounded backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane moments, anchored by a deeply personal story that unfolds in an understated and lighthearted manner, read a press note.

Also Read | ‘Toxic’ Teaser: Who Is the Actress With Yash in Intimate Car Scene? Natalie Burn or Beatriz Taufenbach? Director Geetu Mohandas Reveals ‘Cemetery Girl’ Name! (See Post).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTRx31dkfAs/?hl=en

Sharing her thoughts on the teaser release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage."

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal to Reunite With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex-Wife in Reality Show’s Cast.

She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)