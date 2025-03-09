Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Bollywood star Bobby Deol on Saturday said South cinema star Thalapathy Vijay, his co-actor in the Tamil film "Jana Nayagan", is a simple and down-to-earth person.

Deol is working on H Vinoth's upcoming movie, which is widely believed to be Vijay's last film before he quits cinema to become a full-time politician.

"Thalapathy Vijay is a sweetheart. Very simple, down to earth," Deol told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

The "Animal" star, who has also starred in Tamil title "Kanguva" and Telugu movie "Daaku Maharaaj", said while doing film in a different industry only language changes, but style of working remains the same.

"I like doing characters that are out of my comfort zone, challenging," he added.

Deol, who is the younger son of cinema veteran Dharmendra and brother of actor Sunny Deol, said he is often overwhelmed by the support he has received since his 1995 debut "Barsaat".

"God has been very kind. Fans have stood by me for the last 30 years. I think we get so much love because of Papa. I'm blessed. Whenever I win an award, it's for my fans."

The actor said he is happy that the IIFA Awards 2025 are recognising streamers as OTT platforms have "helped" him a lot in his career. He made his digital debut with the 2020 Netflix film "Class of 83", and followed it up with MX Player's "Aashram", his first web series.

"OTT is like the IPL. All new young cricketers come (play for different teams) and eventually play for (Team) India," he added.

Asked whether fans would see Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby perform on the IIFA Awards stage, Deol said: "I hope so. (But) Papa has become weak."

