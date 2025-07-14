Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The makers of Nikkhil Advani directorial 'The Revolutionaries' have shared the first look of the series, boasting a power-packed cast of emerging stars including Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first look at Nikkhil Advani's upcoming period drama series, which has been adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal's novel of the same name, 'Revoltunaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Slated to premiere in 2026, the series is currently in production, as per the press note shared by the makers of this OTT series.

According to the press note, the series tells the powerful story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. The Revolutionaries is a stirring tribute to their extraordinary lives, sacrifices, and their unwavering, undying love for their country.

Currently on floors, the series is being mounted on a grand scale, with filming underway across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi, Dehradun, and more.

'The Revolutionaries' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2026, added the press note.

The first look features Rohit Saraf's new avatar, where he is seen exercising at the centre of a wrestling ground, while Bhuvan Bam impresses his fans with his never-seen-before look in the video.

'Laapataa Ladies' fame actress Pratibha Ranta also appears to be involved in the fight against the British in the series, as per the first look shared by Prime Video.

The OTT platform has shared the first look of the series on their Instagram handle.

Nikkhil Advani shared his experience working on this upcoming drama. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Video for their support and praised the cast of the movie for "breathing life" into the iconic characters of the series. "For me, The Revolutionaries is a deeply enriching and enlightening experience. Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots," said director Nikkhil Advani.

"We're thrilled to work once again with our long-standing collaborators at Prime Video, who are wholly supportive and encouraging of our vision. We have brought together an exceptional crew and cast, led by Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters. We are committed to crafting a narrative that is both authentic and impactful for audiences across the globe," added Nikkhil Advani as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

'The Revoltunaries' is a second drama series in a row for director Nikkhil Advani, which is based on the freedom struggle of India. Advani's last directorial was 'Freedom At Midnight'. It was released in 2024. (ANI)

