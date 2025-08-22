Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): The makers of the Kajol-starrer legal drama series 'The Trial' released the trailer for its second season on Friday, promising a gripping narrative as the protagonist navigates new personal and professional challenges.

Kajol, who essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series, is back to tackle new cases and manage a detoriating marital relationship with her husband, Rajiv Sengupta, played by Jisshu Sengupta, after he was arrested for corruption and sex scandal in the first season.

Also Read | 'Nobody 2' Review: Bob Odenkirk's Bloodier, Louder and Familiar Sequel Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

The two-minute and eleven-second trailer opens with Kajol throwing a photo frame of her picture with her husband Rajiv, signifying the tensions between their marriage.

It was followed by their arguments, which led to Kajol asking for a divorce. It was followed by Kajol's powerful portrayal of a lawyer as she takes on new cases.

Also Read | 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Episode 1: From Justice League Retcon to Shocking Orgy Scene, 5 WTF Moments in James Gunn and John Cena's DC Series That We Can't Get Our Heads Out Of! (SPOILER ALERT).

The novel fact of the second season includes Jissu's entry into politics, which further creates challenges in his marital relationship with Kajol as the opposition tries to resurface his scandal to win the elections.

In a dramatic turn, Noyonika transforms into a fierce mother when her daughter is hospitalised after becoming collateral damage in the political crossfire.

The trailer ends with her confronting a powerful politician, vowing to protect her family.

The second season of The Trial is set to stream from September 19, 2025, on JioCinema.

Streaming platform JioCinema shared the trailer on its official Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqH8M5T29p/

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife, originally produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)