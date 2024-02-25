Los Angeles [US], February 25 (ANI): American actor Melissa McCarthy was the ultimate fangirl at the SAG Awards on Saturday, asking American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish for her autograph on stage.

Eilish ended up signing her name on McCarthy's forehead with a permanent marker while the two were presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female performer in a comedy series.

McCarthy had originally requested that Eilish sign her gown because she is "trying to be more present in making memories."

The 'What Was I Made For' singer respectfully rejected, explaining that she didn't want to ruin her garment. McCarthy resorted to her backup plan, which resulted in her face being the ideal canvas for autographs.

McCarthy attempted to continue gushing over Eilish as she was mid-signature, but the singer playfully covered McCarthy's mouth, causing the audience to chuckle.

The funny stunt occurred after the 'Little Mermaid' actor began the pair's presenting segment by mentioning how much of an Eilish fan she is.

"We've actually met before," McCarthy said, going on to correct herself that they've met three times.

"And you've met my daughters. And one of my dogs."

She went on to say that she met Eilish "in utero" before she was born, because Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, was McCarthy's improv teacher many years ago.

"And guess who she was pregnant with," McCarthy said. "It was you!"

The only question is how long McCarthy will take to remove the permanent marker from her face, and whether she intends to do so. (ANI)

