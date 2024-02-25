The Oppenheimer cast wins big at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was a moment of pride for the entire team as they won the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, reported People.

The other nominees were American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Accepting the award on the cast's behalf was Kenneth Branagh, who played Danish physicist Niels Bohr in the film. "Thank you. It's my it's my honor to say a few words briefly on behalf of this incredible cast on stage and to the extended family of Oppenheimer, who can't be here," he began. "So, thank you so much, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the respect. Thank you for the invitation to play a genuine part in making this scarily important film. Thank you to Donna Langley and Universal Pictures for believing us, believing in us and in the film. Thank you Chuck Roven, Andy Thompson, and John Papsidera, thank you very much." SAG Awards 2024: Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr, Elizabeth Debicki Win Big - Check Out Full Winners List Here!.

"And, of course... thank you SAG-AFTRA. Thank you for this. Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for every SAG-AFTRA member whose support and whose sacrifice allows us to be standing here better than we were before," he continued. "When we were all last together, it was at the premiere of this film on July 14, last year when the strike was just about to begin. And led by our fearless leader, the great Cillian Murphy, we went from the red carpet and we didn't see the film that night. We happily went in the direction of solidarity with your good selves," he added. "So this, this is a full circle moment for us and to receive this recognition in a year of spectacular achievement from all of the people in this room, our acting friends, our acting heroes, it means the world to us," he concluded. "We know how lucky we are. And we are grateful and we are humbled and we are proud not just to be in Mr. Nolan's masterpiece, but proud to be in your company. Thank you so much." SAG Awards 2024: Anna Hathaway, Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt, and Other Celebs Make Fashionable Entries on The Red Carpet.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer became one of the year's biggest box office hits. A biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who invented the nuclear bomb used in World War II, the film's cast includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. Tied with Barbie for the most nominations received by a film this year, Murphy, Blunt and Downey Jr all notched individual nods for their performances, reported People.