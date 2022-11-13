Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's wife Alesia Raut on Sunday penned an emotional note in memory of the late actor.

Sharing her first picture clicked with Siddhaanth, Alesia wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile , love life , enjoy life ,try new things , try and push my limits ."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gori Nagori Calls Shalin Bhanot a Girgit, Feels Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Are Attention Seekers.

Alesia in her note mentioned how Siddhaanth stood by her side.

"You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now ). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me.I became a baby with you . Always craving for your attention .Your smile , love in your eyes for all , caring nature will be missed by me ,mark ,Diza by all .Loving son Loving brother Loving father to your kids Loving husband Loving friend I know you will be always guiding me as an angelYou are in an happy n peaceful place .Love you love you love you and will always do , as you showed me true meaning of love," she concluded her note.

Also Read | Joyland: Pakistan Bans Its Official Oscar Entry Over ‘Highly Objectionable Material’.

Members of the film and television industry chimed in the comment section and paid their heartfelt condolences.

"The love that pours out of every word you've penned down ally. So much love, strength, divinity.... his love will always guide you all. You've been one of the strongest most brave women I've ever come across. So much love & power to you .. may his soul rest in eternal peace," Diandra Soares commented.

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. May God give you the strength and courage to come out of this tragedy. RIP," a social media user wrote.

Siddhaanth, best known for his roles in Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, passed away on November 11 while working out at a gym. He was 46. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)