Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to expand the War franchise. As per a source, the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023."Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said. War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to Engage in Bloody Battle in Ayan Mukerji’s Upcoming Directorial!.

"War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added. War 2: Jr NTR to Make His Bollywood Debut with Hrithik Roshan’s Action-Thriller – Reports.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. Jr NTR is the latest addition to the cast. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding it.