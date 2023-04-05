Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have fans across the globe. Ever since news about Ayan Mukerji directing War 2 has hit online, fans have been waiting to know more about it, especially the cast. As per latest reports, Tollywood superstar Jr NTR would be making his Bollywood debut with War 2. And if this buzz is true, it would be Hrithik and Jr NTR’s maiden collaboration. We can’t wait for the makers of War 2 to drop the official update. War 2: Hrithik Roshan to Start Shooting for YRF Actioner by End of 2023 – Reports.

Jr NTR In War 2

