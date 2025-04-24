Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Actress Esha Deol shared an adorable throwback photo with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol Vohra on Thursday.

The 'Dhoom' actress cherished the importance of her loved ones by sharing a heartfelt childhood photo featuring her mother and sister.

In one of the pictures posted on her Instagram handle, the actress was seen holding her younger sister Ahana in her arms.

In the second photo, the sister duo poses with their mother, Hema Malini, for a snap. Ahana and Esha were seen wearing a matching set of blue dresses for the photo, signifying their adorable sibling bonds in the photo.

While sharing the photos, she wrote, "A beautiful morning back in the 80's #throwbackthursday"

Recently, actor Esha Deol returned to the big screen after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

In an interview with ANI last month, the 'Dhoom' actress opened up about her long-awaited return to the big screen and said that the movie 'Tumko Meri Kasam' has been very special to her.

"I am coming on the big screen after a long time. I have been working for the past four or five years and doing web series and short films, but 'Tumko Meri Kasam' is very special to me as, after a long time, I am looking at myself on the big screen and doing from where I started my career," said Esha Deol.

It was released on March 21.

The movie features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics. (ANI)

