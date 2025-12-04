Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Grammy-winning artist Tiësto is all set to perform in India next year.

He will headline a three-city India tour in January 2026, bringing his iconic sound, career-defining records and unmatched energy back to one of his most passionate global fanbases, read a press note.

The tour will kick off on January 23 in Mumbai at NSCI Dome, followed by January 24 in Delhi at JLN Grounds and conclude on January 25 in Kolkata at Aquatica.

Excited about his gigs in India, Tiësto said, "I'm beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The country is one of my favourite places to perform and the energy and passion of the fans is just incredible. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata- get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable!" Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live stated, "We're incredibly proud to bring Tiësto back to India. His influence is unmatched, and we're ready to create unforgettable moments for fans across all three cities."

Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto from the Netherlands is an iconic figure in electronic music, celebrated for numerous hit tracks and collaborations with globally acclaimed artists. Some of his most notable songs include "Red Lights", a mainstream chart-topper, and "The Business", which became a global club anthem. (ANI)

