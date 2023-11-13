Diwali turned out to be extra special for superstar Salman Khan as his film Tiger 3 gave him his career's biggest opener ever. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 43 crore in Hindi language on the release day. "'TIGER 3' IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: Rs 43 cr #Bharat: Rs 42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: Rs 40.35 cr #Sultan: Rs 36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: Rs 34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.#SalmanKhan," he wrote. Biggest Box Office Bollywood Openers 2023: From Adipurush, Jawan to Tiger 3, Check Out Top 5 Movies with Thunderous First-Day BO Collection!

The total day 1 collection of the film is Rs 44.50 Cr (Hindi + dubbed), as per a statement shared by YRF. Undoubtedly, the film did a great business despite Diwali day. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions.

Tiger 3 Opening Day Box Office:

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 previously held the record for the highest Diwali day collection by a single movie. The superhero film netted Rs 15 crore on Diwali day, which was the film's third day. Tiger 3 has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Just like it's two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Prior to the film's release, In an interview with Variety, Salman recalled shooting the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot. He shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this," he said during an exclusive conversation.

The actor further shared, "I quite enjoyed shooting for "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" is another track added to that list."

When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."