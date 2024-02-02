Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Tim Burton's much-anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" will make its debut in Indian theatres on September 6.

Titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the movie will see Michael Keaton reprise his titular character alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Warner Bros India shared the news of the film's release date on its social media handles and posted a teaser poster of the movie.

"Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in cinemas September 6," the studio said on X.

"Beetlejuice" featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence. When a new insufferable couple (O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their morose teenage daughter (Ryder) move into the house, self-proclaimed bio-exorcist Beetlejuice is summoned to help scare them away.

The plot details of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" have been kept under wraps. Actor Monica Bellucci will also appear in the movie alongside Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega.

