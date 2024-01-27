Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, Bhavatharini, died of cancer on January 25.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of Bhavatharini were brought to her residence in Gudalur, Theni. Friends and relatives are expected to pay homage to her at his house.

Also Read | Bhavatharini Funeral Update: Ilaiyaraaja's Son Yuvan Shankar Raja Reaches Madhurai to Attend His Sister's Last Rites.

Earlier, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilayaraja's son and Bavidharani's brother, was spotted at Madurai airport as he arrived to attend his sister's funeral rites.

Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Also Read | Bhavatharini Funeral Update: Mortal Remains of Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter to Reach Tamil Nadu for Final Rites Today.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Friday.

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1750717941698716054

"I don't know what to do with my dear brother, Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini's demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini," Haasan wrote.

On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja's home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter.

Bhavatharini received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance of the song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from the film 'Bharathi,' which was composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)