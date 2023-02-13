New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Sharing your favourite songs with someone is a love language all on its own. Valentine's Day is here, and if want to make your partner feel special then you can surely think of dedicating a song that best expresses your feelings.

Thankfully, our Bollywood singers have created several romantic tracks that have captured the passions of love and romance over the years. So why not add the below-mentioned songs to your V-Day playlist and create a romantic mood on February 14.

* Pehla Nasha

Sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, 'Pehla Nasha' is considered one of the best romantic songs to date. The soulful track was featured in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', which hit the theatres in 1992.

* Tujhe Dekha To

Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With his films especially 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', he taught his fans the language of love. It's been over 26 years and the film's songs still feel like a breath of fresh air. Be it 'Tujhe dekha to' or 'Ho gaya hai tujhko to pyar sajna', songs from DDLJ are all about just love, love and love.

* Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai

Kumar Sanu's voice has been an essential part of SRK's career. Most songs of SRK have been crooned by Kumar Sanu, and 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai' from 'Pardes' is one of them. Infuse some Bollywood romance this Valentine Day by playing 'Do dil mil rahe' in the background.

* Zara Sa

KK will always have a special place in the hearts of melomaniacs. One of his most famous collaborations was with Emraan Hashmi. The duo filled our lives with love with their tracks like 'Beetein Lamhe' and 'Dil Ibaadat'. However, their 'Zara Sa' from Jannat will always top the list.

* Tum Hi Ho

When adding "love ka tadka" to your life, this 'Tum Hi Ho' track from 'Aashiqui 2' will work wonders for you. The romantic song from 'Aashiqui 2,' composed by Mithoon, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Arijit Singh, quickly became a chart-topping hit in India and has since become one of the most popular love songs in Bollywood.

* Raatan Lambiyan

With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fairytale wedding, the duo's song 'Raatan Lambiyan' from 'Shersaah' has once again resurfaced online, sending love to all.

* Kesariya

Arijit Singh's voice is magical. So don't forget to elevate your Valentine's Day celebrations by listening to his most successful romantic track of recent times -- Kesariya. Kesariya was pictured on lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

