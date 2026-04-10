Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The trailer of Adil Hussain-starrer 'Mercy' was unveiled on Friday.

As per the makers, Mercy unfolds as "an intimate portrait of a family navigating an unexpected emotional crossroads. "

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"At its heart is Shekhar (Raj Vasudeva), whose world is suddenly altered, leaving him caught between love, responsibility, and an unspoken question that has no easy answers. What follows is a deeply personal journey through silence, strength, and the quiet weight of choice," read a press note.

Check out the trailer here

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIyO1FrbRPA

Sharing his experience working in the film, Adil Hussain said, "I believe cinema, at its best, reflects the inner workings of the human soul. What drew me to Mercy was its quiet strength, it does not dramatize, but gently invites you to feel. It approaches a deeply sensitive subject with honesty and restraint, allowing the audience to reflect rather than be instructed."

Raj Vasudeva added, "Some stories don't leave you when the camera stops rolling. Mercy was one of them. It required a kind of emotional honesty that stayed with me -- moments where the line between performance and reality almost disappeared."

Directed by Mitul Patel, 'Mercy' will be released on April 24. Zee Music Company serves as the official music partner for the movie. (ANI)

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