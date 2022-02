Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): It's impossible to take eyes off Madhuri Dixit Nene whenever she appears on the screen. With the trailer of 'The Fame Game', the Dhak Dhak girl has once again left everyone in awe of her evergreen beauty and versatile acting skills.

In the Netflix series, Madhuri will be seen playing the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to detailed scrutiny of her life.

The trailer gave a glimpse of Anamika's personal life and the dark side of stardom.

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul are also a part of the thrilling series, which is produced by Karan Johar.

Talking more about 'The Fame Game', Karan said, "The Fame Game has drama, emotions, thrills, secrets and everything audiences would be entertained with. It's a sophisticated, complex family drama that shows you how fame, despite being so covetable, can turn your life upside down. Sri Rao, Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli beautifully captures the complexities and hidden realities of a Bollywood superstar while highlighting relatable elements of family and trust."

He added, "Plus, it has the finest talents in the industry like the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, as well as some amazing young stars like Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. We're pleased to house this special series at Netflix India and hope global audiences will be thoroughly engaged."

'The Fame Game' will be out on Netflix on February 25. (ANI)

