Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The trailer of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' was released on Wednesday.

The trailer gently opens by setting up a soft and heartfelt world, giving audiences a glimpse into what appears to be a magical, gentle, and classic love story.

The trailer shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi's character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day. The trailer offers a sweet glimpse into the charming chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi, hinting at a warm and heartfelt love story.

'Ek Din' is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey. It is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

