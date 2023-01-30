Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): A couple who ride together, stay together. That's what the Television popular actor Divyanka Tripathi believes.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Divyanka posted a string of photos with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Both are dressed in black outfits and ready to roll on riding their bikes.

Divyanka captioned the frames, "Ride together! Stay together! #RiderCouple"

The actor keeps her fans engaged with her social media posts. She keeps on posting vacation pictures with Vivek, whom she met on the set of the serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' The couple is married for six years now.

Divyanka got the fame with the daily soap, 'Banoo Main Teri Duhaan'. Her on-screen pairing with Sharad Malhotra was the talk of the town back then. The on-screen romance got translated into off-screen as well, though the couple later parted ways.

From daily soaps to the reality shows, Divyanka has come a long way. She featured recently in the reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and 'The Voice'. (ANI)

