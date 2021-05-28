New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid social media user and often posts insights from her exciting life with her children, on Friday shared a new makeover she got from her daughter Nitara.

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her little one has no future as a makeup artist by sharing a selfie of a hilarious makeover done by Nitara.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers."

In the picture, Twinkle's face could be seen smeared with lipstick, kohl and other makeup products as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)