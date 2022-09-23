Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Friday, shared a video of himself enjoying 'chai' on the sets of his upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor treated fans with a new video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chai loving on sets of #bhediya."

In the video, Varun can be seen dipping a biscuit in a cup filled with tea. He was heard saying Parle-G chai mein daal kar khaane ke maje hee kuchh aur hai. And at the end of the video, the actor made a howling sound like a wolf.

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor was seen dressed in a formal blue shirt and matching trousers that he paired with a purple tie.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'. The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Recently, Varun graced the famous Koffee couch with his 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor. From talking about sex to infidelity, Karan discussed several topics with the actors. However, the highlight of the episode was Varun grilling Karan.

Talking about his work front, Varun recently delivered a box-office hit 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film was released in June this year. The film that also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles is now available on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Bhediya', Varun will be also seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

