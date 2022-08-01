It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film Bawaal. Makers took to social media and shared a video where Varun Dhawan and whole cast members can be seen wrapping up the flick in Ajju Bhaiyya Style. The video was shared from Nadiadwala Grandson's Twitter handle and captioned as, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April ko." Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Next; Film to Hit the Screens on April 7, 2023!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

