Entertainment News | Varun Dhawan Gives Weather Update on Social Media as He Tries 'not' to Be the Weatherman

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): As Mumbai woke up to a thunderous rainy day on Saturday, actor Varun Dhawan took to the streets to brief people about the weather.

In the videos that he posted on Instagram as stories, the 'Kalank' actor was seen walking under an umbrella while briefing his followers about the heavy rains in the city.

Also Read | Sunny Leone is a Proud Mommy as Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber Takes Her First Horse-Riding Lesson! (View Pics).

"Not trying to be the weatherman but since I am up, I wanna tell everyone that it is going to be a rainy day. The monsoons are here, brace yourself up, be safe," said Dhawan.

He was also seen giving glimpses of some uprooted trees in his neighbourhood due to the storm that accompanied the rain.

Also Read | Mahira Khan, Banita Sandhu Reveal How They Rejected Skin Lightening Product Endorsements After Bollywood Gets Called Out for Hypocrisy Over #BlackLivesMatter Posts.

"As you can see there are a lot of trees that have fallen over here. Just be at home, be safe, anyway its better and if you want to take a bath you can just come outside," he added.

Besides Instagram, the 'Badlapur' actor also tweeted about the weather.

"Hey guys there's a crazy storm right now be safe," he tweeted during the wee hours on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)