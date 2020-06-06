Mahira Khan, Banita Sandhu Reveal How They Rejected Skin Lightening Product Endorsements After Bollywood Gets Called Out for Hypocrisy Over #BlackLivesMatter Posts

Mahira Khan, Banita Sandhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of George Floyd's death in US, the Black Lives Matter movement has come to the fore and social media has been buzzing with support for the same. While a few Hollywood celebs took to the streets to protest against racism and support the movement, a few Bollywood celebs also took to social media to share their support for the same. Actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor among others shared posts on social media regarding the #BlackLivesMatter movement and were soon called out by netizens for their hypocritic behaviour considering how they endorsed skin lightening products in the past. Hasan Minhaj Calls out Asian Hypocrisy on George Floyd's Death, Says 'Bollywood Stars Do Skin Whitening Commercials So We Don't Look Black'.

Over the same internet debate, a BBC journalist took to Twitter to ask if there were any actors in fact who haven't appeared in commercials for skin lightening products and met with a response from two amazing actresses. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan replying to the same, wrote, "Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product."

Also October and Adithya Varma star, Banita Sandhu wrote, "When I first signed to an agency in India, they asked if there was anything I was against endorsing, such as alcohol or tobacco. I told them, skin lightening products; since then, they've never sent any such endorsement offer my way. "Disha Patani Tweets 'All Colours Are Beautiful' Against Racism, Gets Called Out For Promoting Fairness Enhancing Products.

Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. https://t.co/uGB1vPyaGX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

When I first signed to an agency in India, they asked if there was anything I was against endorsing, such as alcohol or tobacco. I told them, skin lightening products; since then, they've never sent any such endorsement offer my way. https://t.co/407JDXON0P — Banita Sandhu (@BanitaSandhu) June 5, 2020

Recently, popular comedian, Hasan Minhaj called out Bollywood's hypocrisy in his show, Patriot Act. In one of the bits from the show, he showed a picture of Bollywood actresses in skin whitening commercials and said, "Our Bollywood stars do these skin whitening commercials so we don't look black."