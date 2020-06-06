Sunny Leone is a Proud Mommy as Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber Takes Her First Horse-Riding Lesson! (View Pics)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone who moved to Los Angeles amid COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, has been keeping us posted on her activities in US. The actress has been roaming around farms and gardens whilst practising social distancing in the US. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself and daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny's adorable daughter is taking horse riding lessons and a snap from her first riding lesson has now made it to Instagram as her proud mommy shared it. Sunny Leone Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Great Day' As She and Her Husband Daniel Weber Pick Out Fresh Veggies From a Farm in LA!

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a picture of Nisha atop a horse. She is seen sporting a mask and also in a confident pose that suggests she's certainly going to ace it. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!" Well, we certainly couldn't help but agree with the Jism 2 actress that Nisha does look like a total pro and we can't wait to see some more exciting pictures and videos from her riding lessons soon! Sunny Leone: 'We Want To Be On The Next Flight To India'.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Recently, Sunny in an interaction with a news portal revealed that one of the reasons why she temporarily moved based to LA was to be close to husband, Daniel Weber's mother. "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones." The actress also stated that she would be happy to be back to Mumbai as soon as international travel resumes again.