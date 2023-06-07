Makers of the upcoming action-thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna on Wednesday announced the official release date. Taking to Instagram, actor Varun Tej shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "The calm before the storm. Locked & loaded for 25th August! See you all in theatres soon. #GandeevadhariArjuna." Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Varun Tej Konidela Shares Title and First Look of His Next With Praveen Sattaru (View Pic).

Starring actor Varun Tej in the lead role, the film is all set to hit theaters on August 25. In the new poster, Varun could be seen donning a black suit with a gun in his hand. Soon after he dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Bring it on anna," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Cant wait for thisss." "Reminds me john wick," a user wrote. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The makers recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the film. Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, "That's a wrap to one of my most exciting and adrenaline pumping schedule of #GandeevadhariArjuna in Hungary." VT12: Varun Tej Konidela's Upcoming Film's Title and First Look to Be Unveiled on His Birthday!.

Check Out The Film's Poster and Release Date Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film VT 13 opposite actor Manushi Chillar. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited Based on true incidents, the makers have now begun the shooting of the film. VT 13 marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema.