Varun Tej Konidela announced the title of VT12 on the occasion of his birthday. The film directed by Praveen Sattaru has been titled as Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The Mega Prince even shared his feisty look from the upcoming flick and while sharing it he captioned it as, “Keeping peace is a bloody business!” 7 Times When Varun Tej Konidela Won Hearts With His Rugged Charm on Instagram (View Pics).

Varun Tej Konidela In Gandeevadhari Arjuna

