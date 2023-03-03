Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Rana Daggubati's father in the Netflix series 'Rana Naidu'.

In the series, he will be seen locking horns with Rana as both take on the role of troubled father and son.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: From Aashiqui 2 to TJMM – Best Kissing Scenes of the Actress!.

Sharing his experience working in 'Rana Naidu', Venkatesh said, "It's been an exciting journey for me so far. Working on a series is very different from working on a film, and it took some time for me to get used to the pace and style of the storytelling."

The actor went on to reveal that playing a negative character was a refreshing change of pace for him and allowed him to explore new facets of his craft.

Also Read | Drake Regrets Name Dropping His Exes and Mocking Older Rappers, Stresses 'The Lyrics Are Never with Ill Intent'.

"I've always been drawn to complex characters, and my role in'Rana Naidu'is no different. It's challenging to play a character that's so different from who you are as a person, but it's also incredibly rewarding," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais are also a part of 'Rana Naidu'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)