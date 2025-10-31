Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has found himself in legal trouble after videos of him performing dangerous bike stunts on Ahmedabad's busy roads went viral on social media.

The incident took place on the city's Science City Road on the night of October 29, just days before the release of his Gujarati film Misri, which hit theatres on October 31. In the video, the actor, along with his co-stars, was seen riding bikes and driving cars recklessly while performing stunts as part of a promotional shoot for the movie.

Soon after the video went viral, the Ahmedabad A Division Traffic Police registered an FIR against the actors involved for violating traffic safety rules and performing stunts in a public area without permission.

Police Inspector NA Desai from the A Division Traffic confirmed the arrest while speaking to the media. He said, "Actors Tiku Talsania, Prem Gadhavi, and Jaisal Jadeja from the film Misri have been arrested. In the viral video, the three are seen performing stunts recklessly on the road."

Misri features Tiku Talsania, Manasi Parekh, Prem Gadhavi, Raunaq Kamdar, Hitu Kanodia, and Kaushambi Bhatt in key roles. The film was released on October 31. (ANI)

