New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The first trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer upcoming thriller-comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' was unveiled on Sunday. It offers a glimpse into the film's tale of love and betrayal.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery, which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky's character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother. However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara's characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience.

This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) SaM Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. (ANI)

