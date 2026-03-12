Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): A fire erupted in the Capital Power System Limited company in Noida under the jurisdiction of Police Station Phase 1 on Thursday. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified, officials said.

The Capital Power System Limited is responsible for making electricity meters.

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Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, said that the fire team, including the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. With coordinated efforts, the fire was brought under control.

"On receiving the information, the fire team reached, and the work of extinguishing the fire was initiated. With continuous efforts of the fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control," he said.

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Mishra said that around 250 people working on the night shift are being rescued using 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms, and being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment.

"Rescue efforts are made to evacuate around 250 people working on the night shift here. After being rescued by the fire team, they are being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment. There is very heavy smoke, causing suffocation. Over 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms are being used in the rescue mission," he said.

The Joint CP (L&O) further assured that the situation is under control now and all the rescued persons are in stable condition. Some people who suffered suffocation due to the smoke are in the ICU.

"The fire is under control. Injured individuals are provided with complete medical assistance. Over two dozen people are admitted to the hospital. According to the preliminary reports, affected individuals are in stable condition, some of those who were suffocated by the smoke are in the ICU right now," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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