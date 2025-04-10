New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster historical drama 'Chhaava', which captivated audiences in theatres, is all set to make its digital premiere on Netflix.

The film will begin streaming on April 11, the platform confirmed in a social media announcement on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Celebrity MasterChef India 2025' Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Cash Prize, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Farah Khan's Star-Studded Culinary Show!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIQR5zLyp_K/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=da30ca58-9280-4012-a17e-1ef39c51b8bb

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, 'Chhaava' narrates the inspiring life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Also Read | 'Jaat' Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring 'Telugu' Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film was released in cinemas on February 14 and quickly gained momentum at the box office.

Netflix shared the update with a poster of the film, captioned, "Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix."

The ensemble cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Ashutosh Rana alongside Kaushal, who delivers a powerful performance in the titular role.

The film has now become the actor's most successful venture to date, surpassing his previous hits like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Sam Bahadur', and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'

Adding to its cultural impact, 'Chhaava' also received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

Acknowledging Maharashtra's cinematic contributions, he remarked, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed novel Chhava for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy into the spotlight.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude on Instagram, stating, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)