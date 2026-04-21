Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): The live-action adaptation of the hit fantasy video game 'Elden Ring' is set to release in 2028 and is currently being shot in IMAX, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film is set to release on March 3, 2028. It is being directed by Alex Garland, who has penned the script of the film '28 Years Later' and its sequel. The film will star Kit Connor in the lead role.

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Connor will be joined by Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke and Havana Rose Liu. Other key casting additions include Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz, reported Variety.

Peter Rice is set to produce the film alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.

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One of the most critically-acclaimed video games ever made, the dark fantasy-action RPG debuted in 2022 and was developed under the direction of FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story by Martin.

It has since sold in excess of 30 million copies worldwide and received over 400 Game of the Year awards, according to Variety.

Garland is understood to have been a longtime fan of the game and made a personal pitch to its publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to bring it to the screen.

The lead actor Kit Connor gained recognition for starring as secondary school student Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper and will reprise the role in its sequels.

He won the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for the role, and received another nomination for the third season. His other credits include Rocketman, Little Joe, Warfare and others. (ANI)

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