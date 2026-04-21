After a historic 33-day run that redefined the benchmarks of the Indian spy thriller genre, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is finally beginning to vacate its throne. While the film has officially entered the elite club of all-time Indian blockbusters, its domestic daily collections have dipped below the INR 2 crore mark for the first time since its release. The film's deceleration comes as it faces stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s newly released horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, alongside the escalating distraction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes First Hindi Movie To Cross INR 1,700 Crore Mark Worldwide.

Fifth Week Breakdown

On its 33rd day (fifth Monday), Dhurandhar 2 minted INR 1.62 crore net in India across 3,672 shows. This represents a significant 68.8% drop from its fifth Sunday haul of INR 5.20 crore. Despite the weekday slump, the film’s total domestic tally remains a staggering INR 1,117.29 crore. Fifth Week Breakdown (India Net):

Day 30 (Friday): INR 2.70 crore

Day 31 (Saturday): INR 4.65 crore

Day 32 (Sunday): INR 5.20 crore

Day 33 (Monday): INR 1.62 crore

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Nears INR 1,800 Crore Worldwide

While the domestic momentum is cooling, the film’s global footprint remains massive. With an overseas gross of INR 421.50 crore and an Indian gross of INR 1,337.46 crore, the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 currently stands at INR 1,758.96 crore. Trade analysts suggest that while the INR 2,000 crore milestone may now be out of reach due to the Bhooth Bangla wave, the film is comfortably on track to finish its run near the INR 1,800 crore mark. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh’s Thriller Nears INR 1,000 Crore Mark in India.

Box Office Summary at a Glance

The box office dynamics shifted noticeably this week as Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla took a strong lead, registering an impressive INR 58 crore opening weekend and sustaining momentum with over INR 6 crore on Monday. The film’s performance has begun impacting Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which, despite showing resilience in its fifth weekend with a INR 12 crore collection, is gradually losing screen count to the new Akshay Kumar starrer, signalling a clear shift in box office dominance.

Metric Collection India Net (Total) INR 1,117.29 Cr India Gross (Total) INR 1,337.46 Cr Overseas Gross (Total) INR 421.50 Cr Worldwide Gross INR 1,758.96 Cr

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