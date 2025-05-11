Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): The trailer for the Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer 'Ace' is finally out.

The trailer, shared by actor Sivakarthikeyan on X, gives fans a sneak peek into what looks like an exciting entertainer.

Along with the trailer, the actor wrote a caption that read, "Happy to release the trailer of dear @VijaySethuOffl's #ACE. Wishing the entire team great success. The ending was a sweet surprise for me."

The three-minute trailer introduces viewers to Vijay Sethupathi's character, 'Bold' Kannan, who arrives in Malaysia after cutting ties with his past. Viewers also get to see Yogi Babu and Rukmini Vasanth playing key roles in the film. The trailer ends with a funny moment where Yogi Babu looks at a sketch and says it resembles Sivakarthikeyan.

Take a look at the trailer

https://x.com/Siva_Kartikeyan/status/1921440397911634161

The film, which is directed by Arumugakumar, also features Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, and Raj Kumar in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Ace is set to release in theatres on May 23. (ANI)

