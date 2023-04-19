Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Is there a better way to celebrate a show's success than when the director himself hosts a gala for the entire cast and crew?

Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of the Amazon Prime show 'Jubilee', shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram profile on Wednesday, where the actors and other artistes were captured at their candid best.

Vikramaditya shared the pictures in two parts and captioned them 'Jubiliation' part one and two.

The first part begins with Aparshakti Khurana and Shweta Basu Prasad sharing a laugh on camera. The two of them sport shades and set the mood for celebration. In another frame, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen chilling with other artistes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrNqTZtpohM/

Sidhant Kapoor (Jay Khanna in the show) and Shweta posed for one frame whereas, Ram Kapoor (Walia Seth) and Aarya Bhatta (Jotwani) share a laugh over a drink. Amit Trivedi, the composer also posed for the camera in one frame.

Part two offered a glimpse of the full-house show, where all the major actors and artistes came together for a group picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrNtQ_npMHU/

Many celebs, who attended the party, also commented on these pictures. Aparshakti posted a heart emoji on it.

Lyricist Kausar Munir wrote, "Sooo much love in that room."

Shweta posted heart emojis on it.

Sayani Gupta, who is not part of the show, commented, "Oh the moods!!! And your home."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Jubilee' has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. 'Jubilee' encapsulates the golden era of Hindi cinema, the evolution of cinema through an engaging tale of love, desire, aspiration, guilt and dreams. (ANI)

