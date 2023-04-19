Among the new breed of actors, Sanya Malhotra has already built up her fanbase for her unconventional choice of roles and bold performances. The Dangal actor will next be seen in Netflix original Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery. The streaming giant announced the launch date of this upcoming satire at the country's leading performing arts festival; Histrionica 2023 of The Dramatic Society of Sri Ram College of Commerce. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, this movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi. Produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the movie will be streaming on Netflix on 19th May, 2023 onwards. Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya Malhotra, playing the role of a sincere and determined cop on a mission to find the missing Kathals. Kathal Teaser: Sanya Malhotra is Out to Solve the Case of Missing 'Jackfruit' in This Netflix Comedy (Watch Video).

Director Yashowardhan Mishra said; "Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is an extremely special film for me, not just because it marks my debut as a feature director but also because this is a story that will strike a chord with audiences across the country. I am so thrilled that the audience at the SRCC Histrionica had such a warm and exhilarating response to Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery.Every character has been etched with extreme thought and depth, giving each and everyone an immense spectrum of character sketches to work with, helping me bring each facet of the film to life. I am extremely humbled that this story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix." Producer, Guneet Monga Kapoor, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, shares, "Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, is a story that truly represents the taste of Sikhya Entertainment in always producing unique, entertaining and heartwarming relatable content. We are so thrilled that our audience will finally get to see the magic of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, created by our debut director Yashowardhan Mishra and writer Ashok Mishra on the 19th of May on Netflix. This joyride of satire and comedy is an absolute family entertainer and will definitely leave a lasting impression." Sanya Malhotra Hops on the Millennial Edgy Street Style Saddle With the Earthy Brown Hue!.

Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, shares,"Yashowardhan and Ashok's interpretation of these true events from India's heartlands convinced me that this story needed to be told. Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is one such quirky and unique satirical dramedy and I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey once again with Netflix and Sikhya. We are so thrilled for our audiences to see Sanya in a completely new avatar and a story that leaves the viewers thinking even after they have watched the film." In the last few years, Hindi films set in small towns of the country, have become popular with the audience. Sanya's Kathal promises to be a journey of delight.