Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey, who is on cloud nine these days, shared a picture with 'Asli Hero' IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and the Filmfare award.

On Tuesday, Vikrant shared a picture on Instagram Story and wrote, "Asli Hero!!!".

In the picture, The '12th Fail' actor and Manoj Kumar Sharma can be seen happily posing with the black lady.

Manoj Kumar Sharma also pictures on X and wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai."

Recently, Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Also '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen in the second instalment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. (ANI)

